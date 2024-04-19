Traffic & Travel: 30 minute delays and one lane closed on M62 due to a vehicle fire
There are delays on the M62 this morning (Friday) as one lane is closed due to a vehicle fire.
National Highways shared: “There are 30 minute delays on the #M62 eastbound between J22 (#Denshaw) and J23 (#Huddersfield) due to a vehicle fire.
"Lane 1 (of 3) remains closed while @WYFRS work at scene.”
It is also reported that westbound traffic is slow as it passes the scene.
