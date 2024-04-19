Traffic & Travel: 30 minute delays and one lane closed on M62 due to a vehicle fire

There are delays on the M62 this morning (Friday) as one lane is closed due to a vehicle fire.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Apr 2024, 07:18 BST
M62.M62.
M62.

Traffic is building up on the M62 eastbound between junction 22 and 23.

National Highways shared: “There are 30 minute delays on the #M62 eastbound between J22 (#Denshaw) and J23 (#Huddersfield) due to a vehicle fire.

"Lane 1 (of 3) remains closed while @WYFRS work at scene.”

It is also reported that westbound traffic is slow as it passes the scene.

Related topics:TrafficM62

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.