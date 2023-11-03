News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Traffic & Travel: 60 minute delays and two lanes closed on M62 after collision between J22 and J23

Drivers are experiencing 60 minute delays on the M62 following incidents that have closed two lanes.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lanes two and three are currently closed eastbound due to two collisions between Junction 22 and Junction 23.

Traffic is also slowing on the westbound side as it passes the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways shared: “Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) remain closed on the #M62 eastbound between J22 (#Saddleworth) and J23 (#Huddersfield) due to a collision.

“An earlier collision in the same location has now cleared, however there is still heavy delays of 60 minutes of in the area.”

Related topics:TrafficM62Drivers