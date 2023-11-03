Traffic & Travel: 60 minute delays and two lanes closed on M62 after collision between J22 and J23
Drivers are experiencing 60 minute delays on the M62 following incidents that have closed two lanes.
Lanes two and three are currently closed eastbound due to two collisions between Junction 22 and Junction 23.
Traffic is also slowing on the westbound side as it passes the scene.
National Highways shared: “Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) remain closed on the #M62 eastbound between J22 (#Saddleworth) and J23 (#Huddersfield) due to a collision.
“An earlier collision in the same location has now cleared, however there is still heavy delays of 60 minutes of in the area.”