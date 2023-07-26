Traffic & Travel: Delays for drivers in Halifax town centre due to roadworks this week
Road users are warned to expect delays when heading into part of Halifax town centre this week as roadworks are taking place.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
There are three-way traffic lights on Shaw Hill at the junction with Sedburgh Road that are causing delays for drivers.
The works, which are to dig out the gully to add a larger gully pot and fit a new larger lid, are set to end on Friday (July 28).
The authority responsible for the works is Calderdale Council.