Traffic & Travel: Halifax road closed for around four weeks with a diversion in place
A road in Halifax is set to be closed for around four weeks for gas works to take place.
Part of Raglan Street, off Pellon Lane, is closed for utility repair and maintenance works to take place.
The work is being conducted by Northern Gas Networks and the road closure is set to be in place until June 17.
A diversion is in place for those still needing to access Raglan Street.
Drivers need to turn down Hanson Lane and access Raglan Street that way.
