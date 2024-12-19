Traffic & Travel: Hebden Bridge road to be closed overnight with a diversion in place
A road in and out of Hebden Bridge is set to be closed overnight for Yorkshire Water works to take place.
Part of Widdop Road, near Heptonstall, will be closed to allow for the works for around 50 metres from No.44 to Millstone.
The work is being conducted by Yorkshire Water and the road closure is set to be in place from 7pm tonight (Thursday) and 6am tomorrow (Friday).
A diversion is in place for those still needing to access the closed section of Widdop Road.
Drivers are asked to follow diversion on site for an alternative route.
