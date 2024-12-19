Traffic & Travel: Hebden Bridge road to be closed overnight with a diversion in place

A road in and out of Hebden Bridge is set to be closed overnight for Yorkshire Water works to take place.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of Widdop Road, near Heptonstall, will be closed to allow for the works for around 50 metres from No.44 to Millstone.

The work is being conducted by Yorkshire Water and the road closure is set to be in place from 7pm tonight (Thursday) and 6am tomorrow (Friday).

A diversion is in place for those still needing to access the closed section of Widdop Road.

Drivers are asked to follow diversion on site for an alternative route.