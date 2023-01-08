News you can trust since 1853
Mobile speed camera locations in Calderdale

Traffic & Travel: Mobile speed cameras will be at these 14 locations in and around Halifax and Calderdale this week

Here are the 14 locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale from this week.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago

Pictures from Google Street View.

1. Boothtown Road

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane

Photo: Google Street View

2. Whitehall Road

A58 Whitehall Road - between 174m East of Syke Lane and 246m West of Huddersfield Road

Photo: Google Street View

3. Skircoat Road

A629 Skircoat Road, Halifax - between Hunger Hill and Heath Lane

Photo: Google Street View

4. Stainland Road

B6112 Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street

Photo: Google Street View

