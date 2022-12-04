News you can trust since 1853
Mobile speed camera locations in Calderdale

Traffic & Travel: Mobile speed cameras will be at these locations across Halifax and Calderdale this week

Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale from this week.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago

Pictures from Google Street View.

1. Boothtown Road

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane

2. Whitehall Road

A58 Whitehall Road - between 174m East of Syke Lane and 246m West of Huddersfield Road

3. Skircoat Road

A629 Skircoat Road, Halifax - between Hunger Hill and Heath Lane

4. Stainland Road

B6112 Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street

