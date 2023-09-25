Traffic & Travel: Northern to trial British Sign Language announcements on trains

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Passengers will first see the new BSL visuals on trains between Manchester Victoria and Leeds to interpret information such as station announcements.

Census data in 2021 showed that in addition to spoken languages, BSL was the main language of 22,000 people.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern to trial British Sign Language announcements on trains. Picture: Jonny Walton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Silverwood, onboard systems manager at Northern, said: “We know that rail travel can be daunting for anyone with specific needs, and I really hope this makes a difference to give people confidence to travel by rail.”

Northern is looking for partners – charities, organisations or experts who could help provide sign language interpreters for the project.