Traffic & Travel: Northern to trial British Sign Language announcements on trains

Northern is set to interpret its announcements into British Sign Language (BSL) on some of its services.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Passengers will first see the new BSL visuals on trains between Manchester Victoria and Leeds to interpret information such as station announcements.

Census data in 2021 showed that in addition to spoken languages, BSL was the main language of 22,000 people.

Northern to trial British Sign Language announcements on trains. Picture: Jonny WaltonNorthern to trial British Sign Language announcements on trains. Picture: Jonny Walton
Northern to trial British Sign Language announcements on trains. Picture: Jonny Walton
Marc Silverwood, onboard systems manager at Northern, said: “We know that rail travel can be daunting for anyone with specific needs, and I really hope this makes a difference to give people confidence to travel by rail.”

Northern is looking for partners – charities, organisations or experts who could help provide sign language interpreters for the project.

Marc added: “We’re looking out for people who could help with this scheme to interpret our announcements and who could share their expertise with us – so we can create the best possible service for our BSL passengers.”

