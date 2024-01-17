Traffic & Travel: Six road closures for Calderdale drivers to watch out for over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for over the next fortnight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M62, from 8pm January 3 to 5am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 24, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via local authority network.

M62 West, smart motorway

• M62, from 8pm September 18 2023 to 6am February 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm January 19 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25, Lane closures for local authority works.

• M62, from 9pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• A58, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25, carriageway closure for reconstruction/ renewal works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.