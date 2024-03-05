Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M62.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm January 3 to 5am March 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 24, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm November 27 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, carriageway closures and lane closures for structure maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm March 5 to 5am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm March 6 to 5am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for central reservation.

• M62, from 9pm March 8 to 5am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24, slip road and lane closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 11pm March 8 to 5am March 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 22, slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.