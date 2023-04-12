And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm February 13 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for barrier works.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

• M62, from 9pm December 5 2022 to 6am December 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and junction 22 to junction 26, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M606, from 9pm January 4 2023 to 6am December 31 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 22, slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad