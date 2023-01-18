Traffic & travel: Traffic on M62 near Rishworth Moor with two hour delays after crash this morning

Queues on the M62

The incident occurred this morning (Wednesday) at 6am. Emergency services had shut two lanes on the westbound carriageway between junction 22 to Rishworth Moor and junction 21 to Milnrow.

Drivers are affected by severe delays on M62 Westbound between Hartshead Moor Services and junction 21.

All lanes are now reopen with National Highways reporting residual delays of around two hours on approach and 13 miles of congestion.

M62 delays. Picture: THE AA