Train delays: Lightning strike damages signal system with potential cancellations between Manchester and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Sep 2025, 13:57 BST
Hebden Bridge Railway Station.
Rail passengers may see disruption this afternoon (Thursday) after a lightning strike has caused damage to the signalling system along the Calder Valley line.

A lightning strike has occurred in the Castleton area and has caused damaged to the signalling system, disrupting trains running through the station.

Northern services between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale, and TransPennine Express services between Manchester Victoria and Hebden Bridge may be may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 4pm.

Northern passengers are being advised to travel on the next Northern train where available.

Ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.

Passengers may also use your ticket on Manchester Metrolink at no extra cost.

TransPennine Express passengers should continue to travel as planned, however, the journey may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

