Train line blocked: Delays as trespassers on railway line at Brighouse with services cancelled or delayed

Brighouse Train Station

Rail passengers may face disruption this afternoon in Calderdale (Friday).

Due to trespassers on the railway at Brighouse the line is blocked.

Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.

Network Rail engineers are on site and disruption is expected until 3.30pm.

Northern is advising passengers at that Northern ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.

Passengers at Halifax/Bradford Interchange who require Leeds only can travel via New Pudsey.