News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Train operator Northern issues fresh travel advice ahead of RMT strike on Saturday

Northern trains has released a statement ahead of this weekend’s RMT union strike action which will affect hundreds of train journeys.
By Kara McKune
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Industrial action by the RMT union will take place this Saturday (July 29) bringing all but a handful of Northern services across the North of England to a halt.

Due to the impact strikes have on fleet displacement, early morning services on Sunday, July 30, are also expected to be disrupted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “For the third time this month, thousands of our customers will be inconvenienced as a result of action by the RMT union.

Industrial action by the RMT Union will take place this Saturday.Industrial action by the RMT Union will take place this Saturday.
Industrial action by the RMT Union will take place this Saturday.
Most Popular

“We all want to see an end to this dispute and the uncertainty that on-going strike action causes to people’s confidence in the railway.”

For more information about the strike and the skeleton service in place, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.

Related topics:RMTNorthEngland