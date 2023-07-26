News you can trust since 1853
Train station ticket offices: Consultation over plans to shut Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden rail ticket offices extended

Campaigners fighting the closure of ticket offices at Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden train stations have won a small victory.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

The consultation over the plans was due to finish today (Wednesday) but this morning it was announced the deadline would be extended.

Now people have until September 1 to have their say.

The Rail Delivery Group announced it planned to close ticket offices across the country at the beginning of this month, and initially said there would be a three-week consultation.

Protest at Halifax Train Station about planned train station ticket office closures.Protest at Halifax Train Station about planned train station ticket office closures.
Halifax’s MP, some Calderdale councillors and campaign groups had complained people have not been given long enough to share their views.

They are still objecting to the proposals, which they say will exclude some people from using the train network and risk jobs.

Yesterday (Tuesday) dozens of people gathered at Halifax Railway Station for a protest against the ticket offices closures plan.

Rashida Islam, from Calderdale Enough is Enough, said: “It is imperative we keep our ticket offices open to ensure accessible and safe journeys for all.

"Closures would disproportionately impact the elderly, the disabled and women and would exclude disabled passengers from travelling.

"Our public transport would be worse off without ticket offices so we have to challenge this process to close ticket offices at every step.”

To take part in the consultation, visit https://www.transportfocus.org.uk/train-station-ticket-office-consultation/

