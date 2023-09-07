Watch more videos on Shots!

The train operator has targeted tourism hotspots and towns and cities with night-time economy offerings for the 10p fares – with the hope of providing a post-summer holiday boost to visitor numbers.

The 10p fares available from West Yorkshire include the route from Halifax to Leeds and Halifax to Hull.

Train tickets from Halifax to Leeds for 10p - 100,000 extra tickets in Northern's flash sale

The Flash Sale launched on Monday with one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets available at www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale

The Flash Sale closes at 6pm tonight (Thursday). Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, 11 September and Friday, 20 October.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 100,000 extra tickets we’ve released this morning will ensure this Flash Sale goes out with a bang.

“We work closely with tourist boards and local authorities across our network and we’ve made these 10p tickets available on routes and services that will support the tourism offer or night-time economy of those locations.”