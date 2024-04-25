Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rail passengers are being warned to expect disruption until 6.45pm.

National Rail has posted that the emergency services are dealing with “an incident” and all lines have been closed to allow them to safely carry out their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised,” it said.

Trains have been cancelled or delayed

“Manchester Victoria to Leeds services will be cancelled or heavily delayed in both directions.

"Chester to Leeds services will run between Chester and Manchester Victoria in both directions.

"Wigan North Western to Leeds services will run between Wigan and Manchester Victoria in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Blackpool North to Leeds services will be cancelled, heavily delayed or terminate at Leeds from York and terminate at Blackburn from Blackpool North.

"Halifax to Hull services are not affected by this disruption.”

It says buses have been requested to start running between Hebden Bridge and Halifax but those have not yet been confirmed.