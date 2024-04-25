Trains cancelled today: All trains between Halifax and Hebden Bridge stopped or delayed after emergency services called to track

All trains between Halifax and Hebden Bridge have been cancelled or delayed while emergency services deal with an incident.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:44 BST
Rail passengers are being warned to expect disruption until 6.45pm.

National Rail has posted that the emergency services are dealing with “an incident” and all lines have been closed to allow them to safely carry out their work.

"Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised,” it said.

Trains have been cancelled or delayed

“Manchester Victoria to Leeds services will be cancelled or heavily delayed in both directions.

"Chester to Leeds services will run between Chester and Manchester Victoria in both directions.

"Wigan North Western to Leeds services will run between Wigan and Manchester Victoria in both directions.

"Blackpool North to Leeds services will be cancelled, heavily delayed or terminate at Leeds from York and terminate at Blackburn from Blackpool North.

"Halifax to Hull services are not affected by this disruption.”

It says buses have been requested to start running between Hebden Bridge and Halifax but those have not yet been confirmed.

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

