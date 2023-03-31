News you can trust since 1853
Trains cancelled UPDATE: Person dies on the train tracks in Sowerby Bridge

Trains were cancelled this morning after someone died on the tracks in Sowerby Bridge.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:23 BST

British Transport Police has now confirmed that they were called to reports of someone injured on the railway shortly after 7am.

A spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Trains were cancelled for several hours
As reported by the Courier, services in both directions were stopped on the line that runs through Halifax between Leeds and Manchester for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

They have now left the scene and trains are running but disruption was expected until later this morning.

