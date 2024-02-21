Trains from Halifax: Train chaos as bridge crash closes railway line to Leeds from Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden
Trains from Halifax to Leeds are being cancelled and delayed after a crash closed the railway line.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Rail says a vehicle has hit a bridge between Leeds and Bradford Interchange, shutting the line.
It says trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
Disruption is expected until 12.30pm.
Passengers are being advised to check National Rail’s journey planner online to find out when trains are running normally again.