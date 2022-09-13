Transdev announce bus service arrangements for day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

In a statement, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy has confirmed the day will be a Bank Holiday, to allow individuals, businesses, and other organisations an opportunity to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate The Queen’s reign, while marking the final day of the current period of national mourning.

Bus operator Transdev, whose Yorkshire network includes services run by Team Pennine, The Keighley Bus Company, Flyer, The Harrogate Bus Company, Cityzap, York & Country and Coastliner, will provide a Sunday service on this day.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “We have carefully considered the needs of our customers, many of whom will want to be with family on this day, along with our colleagues who will also wish to commemorate Her Majesty’s reign.

Photo: Transdev

“A Sunday timetable will be in operation throughout our Yorkshire network on Monday, 19 September 2022. Normal weekday timetables will resume the following day, Tuesday 20 September.”

Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral on Thursday 8 September, electronic destination displays on Transdev buses have carried the simple message “Thank You, Ma’am” in recognition of the Monarch’s 70 years of service to the nation.