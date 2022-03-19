Transdev to donate 10p from all Sunday bus fares to Ukraine fund

The bus operator – which runs networks across Yorkshire in Calderdale, Kirklees, Harrogate, Keighley, York and the North Yorkshire Coast, as well as Blackburn, Burnley and Rossendale in Lancashire – has pledged that the donation will help those directly in need, via the Disasters Emergency Committee which represents 15 leading UK aid charities.

This is alongside efforts made internationally by its fellow subsidiaries operating close to the conflict – notably in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Germany – who will provide assistance to refugees including charter buses and the delivery of equipment and supplies to Ukrainian families fleeing their country.

Each bus across the Transdev fleets in Yorkshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester will also wear a Ukrainian flag shaped in a heart in a visible and public show of support.

Michael Ridings, driver at Transdev, with the new Ukrainian flag hearts being posted on all of Transdev buses across the north of England

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “Like everyone, we have all been saddened by the appalling events in Ukraine and the dreadful impact on this has had on people who have had to flee the country.

“All of us at Transdev at our locations right across the North of England felt compelled to show our support and we hoped the donation from our fares this weekend will go some way in giving the right kind of help to those who need it.

“We are proud to employ a number of Ukrainian families as part of our own team here in the north and give our full support to international Transdev colleagues aiding the humanitarian effort elsewhere in Europe.”