TransPennine Express warns customers to only travel if 'absolutely necessary' as heatwave continues

There will be no services at all between Sheffield and Cleethorpes and disruption is extremely likely across the whole network tomorrow.

With weather warnings in place, and exceptionally high temperatures expected on Tuesday, a number of heat speed restrictions and line closures will be put in place with the rail operator running a severely reduced timetable.

Customers planning to travel between Sheffield and Cleethorpes are asked not to attempt travel as no services will be operating and no alternative transport will be available.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of heat speed restrictions and line closures will be put in place, with the rail operator running a severely reduced timetable

Elsewhere, customers are asked to avoid travel unless journeys are absolutely essential.

Across other areas of the network, TPE services will continue to be disrupted, with no services running between:

Hull – Manchester Piccadilly.

Redcar Central – Manchester Piccadilly.

Huddersfield – Leeds (local stopper).

Anyone planning to travel by train on the dates affected can defer their journeys, and any tickets already purchased for travel on Tuesday, July 19 will be valid on services up to and including Thursday, July 21 or a full admin-free refund can be obtained via www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/refunds

Kathryn O’Brien, customer service and operations director for TransPennine Express, said: “The well-being of our customers and colleagues is our top priority and with speed restrictions and line closures in place tomorrow (July 19) we will be operating a significantly reduced train plan.

“Some key routes will be severely impacted, and we will be unable to run a service between Sheffield and Cleethorpes. Customers are therefore asked not to travel on this route tomorrow.

“For the rest of TPE’s network we’re advising customers to only travel if it’s absolutely necessary.