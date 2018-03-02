Travel chaos latest: List of bus, trains and roads facing disruption in Yorkshire today

Commuters are facing disruption today as the snow continues to cause chaos across Yorkshire.

Police and highways officers were forced to close part of the M62 motorway last night as high winds and freezing temperatures led to treacherous condiitons.

Vehicles were stranded overnight and a stretch of the motorway remains closed today, between junction 24 and junction 21, while a diversion route has been put in place.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Do not travel unless absolutely necessary."

Highways England has also issued a number of significant road closures on major routes.

They include the A66 in both directions, between the A1(M) at Scotch Corner and the A685 near Brough, the A1 between Alnwick and Berwick and the A628 between Tintwistle and Flouch in both directions.

In Humberside, the A15 Humber Bridge is now closed to high-sided vehicles because of the strong winds.

At railway stations, dozens of trains are being severely disrupted due to snow and ice across the region.

Northern said services between Leeds, Hebden Bridge, Dewsbury, Brighouse, Barnsley, Sheffield, Castleford and York are among a series to suffer delays today.

Elsewhere, some bus services are facing disruptions or diversions as roads struggle to cope with snow and ice.

Bus operators Arriva, First , Transdev, TLC TJ Walsh, Stotts and Yorkshire Tiger have agreed today to accept tickets from any of those companies to help ease delays.

In Halifax, Bradford and the Calder Valley, First West Yorkshire said no school bus services were running today.

The 33A First service in Leeds is omitting Menston and the 47 is not serving Mary Street.

A number of services in Halifax, Bradford and the Wakefield disrict are also suffering delays or omitting stops.