Travel disruption through Calderdale as points failures causes train delays and cancellations

There is currently a points failure between Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge and all lines are blocked.

Operator Northern has said train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

The Disruption is expected until 10.30am#

Brighouse train station

A spokesperson said: "Due to a points failure, services are currently unable to run between Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge.

"Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or revised. Where possible, services will divert via Bradford Interchange. When diverting, services will not call at Brighouse, Mirfield, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, Batley, or Morley in either direction.

"Services between Leeds and Wigan North Western and Huddersfield and Bradford Interchange are currently being disrupted due to a points failure between Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge.

"Leeds to Wigan North Western services, in both directions of travel, will divert via Bradford Interchange where possible.

"Huddersfield to Bradford Interchange services, in both directions of travel, will be held at origin.

Passengers at Leeds for Sowerby Bridge and stations beyond are advised to travel towards Manchester Victoria where they can change for connecting services to complete their journey.