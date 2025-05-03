Travelodge opens a new 130-room hotel near the M62

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd May 2025, 19:00 BST
Travelodge has opened a new 130-room hotel near the M62.

Bradford South Travelodge is located off the M606 on the Euroway Estate.

The hotel is well-connected to a variety of transport links, with the M62 motorway and Low Moor, Bradford Interchange, and Forster Square Railway Stations all nearby.

Travelodge

Tony O’Brien, UK Development Director, Travelodge, said: “We’re excited to officially open our Bradford South hotel.

"It’s in a great location for both leisure and business travellers and we can’t wait to welcome guests to the latest hotel in our UK estate.

“We now have around 600 Travelodge hotels throughout the UK and we're targeting 300 more new locations this year, with 19 of these in the North West region.

"This will create even more jobs and give our diverse customer mix more choice and great value when visiting the North of England and the rest of the UK.”

