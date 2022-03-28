Two Calderdale railway stations highlighted in films for Autism Acceptance Week

Autism friendly walk-through films about Todmorden and Walsden railway stations

They are part of 10 films showcasing railway stations on the Todmorden Curve service - the UK's first autism friendly railway line which runs between Blackburn and Manchester Victoria.

The station tours of Todmorden and Walsden provide practical advice to people less confident about using train stations.

The films feature information about bus stops, car parking, bike storage, platforms, entrances, where to buy tickets, seating, toilets, how to open the train doors and information screens.

The films were created by Community Rail Lancashire in partnership with Northern and the National Autistic Society.

World Autism Acceptance Week runs from March 28-April 3 and is organised by the national Autistic Society and aims to increase acceptance and understanding of autism as well as raise vital funds.

Katie Douglas from Community Rail Lancashire, identifies and delivers projects that support people with accessibility challenges.

She said: “Back in 2019 we worked with Northern and the National Autistic Society in support of enabling more confident rail travel by autistic passengers and their friends and families.

“We created 10 films including the Littleborough, Smithy Bridge and Rochdale which lie on the Todmorden Curve.

“Autism is a part of daily life for a minimum of 2.8 million people and unexpected changes when taking public transport can be overwhelming.

“World Autism Acceptance Week is a great opportunity to spread awareness of our station walk-through films so more people could benefit from them.

“By giving people the chance to experience public transport in a positive and guided context, we can give them confidence for future use.

“We've had some lovely feedback from people who have seen these films and by spreading the word about them, we hope more people can benefit.”