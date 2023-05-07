Two Calderdale stations are amongst 100 on Northern's network to have InPost lockers installed

Northern’s partnership with automated parcel machine (APM) service provider, InPost, has reached new heights this month with the opening of the 100th locker on their network.

The roll-out, which began in March 2021, forms part of the train operator’s pledge to breathe new life into its 476 stations as part of its 'stations as a place' scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in Poland in 1999, InPost has over 50,000 Out Of Home (OOH) delivery options across nine major European markets and is Europe's leading automated parcel machine (APM) service provider. In the UK, they partner with some of the biggest online retailers including Vinted, eBay, BooHoo and PrettyLittleThing.

InPost locker at Northern station

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our network reaches right into the heart of hundreds of communities across the North of England.

"By opening up our station estate to products and services such as those provided by InPost, we’re able to make life easier for our customers. But we’re also supporting the business community too, as InPost research suggests that 50% of their locker users go on to visit nearby shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lockers are three times greener than traditional home delivery, reducing congestion in residential areas and helping people cut the carbon emissions of their shopping. It’s win-win.”

Peter Blackburn, international commercial director at InPost, commented: “We are rapidly growing our network of over 5,000 parcel lockers in the UK to meet the demand from consumers and businesses alike for convenient parcel delivery services. Today’s announcement is indicative of this – and it’s great to see Northern’s passengers benefit from our locker network.

Hebden Bridge station.

“Whether commuting or travelling for leisure, passengers can now easily drop off and pick up parcels at a time and location that suits them. We are proud of the additional benefits that our partnership is also bringing local communities, alongside convenience, as the addition of our lockers helps to reinforce these locations as important hubs for the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available 24/7, InPost Lockers provide a way for people to pick up or return parcels quickly and easily as part of their daily commute across the Northern network.