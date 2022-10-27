Uber launches Local Cab in Halifax - Passengers now have the option to book trips with a local operator via the Uber app

Anyone opening the Uber app in the town can select the Local Cab option, alongside regular Uber-operated options such as UberX and UberXL.

Local Cab trips will be passed to Halifax operator Crossley’s Cars to fulfill, and all subsequent support will be provided by them.

The arrival of Local Cab in Halifax follows previous launches in over 60 locations across the UK, including nearby Bradford and Leeds.

Uber launches Local Cab in Halifax

Roxy Siddique, Director at Crossley’s Cars, said: “We’re proud to bring Local Cab to the people of Halifax. This provides another way for customers to book with us – and for anyone visiting Halifax that already uses the Uber app, Local Cab will make it easy for them to book a ride with a local operator.”