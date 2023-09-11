News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

UPDATE: A58 Rochdale Road in Sowerby Bridge now re-open after being closed following a crash this morning

Drivers may still see delays on a Calderdale route following a crash this morning.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Sep 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The road has now re-opened following a crash on A58 Rochdale Road both ways from East Street to the petrol station, heading from Triangle into Sowerby Bridge.

The incident is understood to have taken place at around 3am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police previously shared: “Motorists are advised the A58 Rochdale Road in Triangle/Sowerby Bridge is currently closed following a serious collision in the early hours of today.

"The road is expected to reopen very soon, but alternative routes should be found in the meantime.”

Related topics:Sowerby BridgeCalderdaleDriversWest Yorkshire PoliceMotorists