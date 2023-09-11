UPDATE: A58 Rochdale Road in Sowerby Bridge now re-open after being closed following a crash this morning
Drivers may still see delays on a Calderdale route following a crash this morning.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Sep 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The road has now re-opened following a crash on A58 Rochdale Road both ways from East Street to the petrol station, heading from Triangle into Sowerby Bridge.
The incident is understood to have taken place at around 3am.
West Yorkshire Police previously shared: “Motorists are advised the A58 Rochdale Road in Triangle/Sowerby Bridge is currently closed following a serious collision in the early hours of today.
"The road is expected to reopen very soon, but alternative routes should be found in the meantime.”