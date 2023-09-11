UPDATE: A58 Rochdale Road in Sowerby Bridge now re-open after being closed following a crash this morning

Watch more videos on Shots!

The road has now re-opened following a crash on A58 Rochdale Road both ways from East Street to the petrol station, heading from Triangle into Sowerby Bridge.

The incident is understood to have taken place at around 3am.

West Yorkshire Police previously shared: “Motorists are advised the A58 Rochdale Road in Triangle/Sowerby Bridge is currently closed following a serious collision in the early hours of today.

