Update on crash that shut major route in and out of Halifax for over two hours yesterday

One person was taken to hospital after a crash on one of Calderdale’s busiest roads yesterday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read

The accident happened on Burnley Road shortly before 2.27pm yesterday (Monday) and involved three vehicles.

The crash shut the road in both directions between Friendly and Luddenden Foot until 4.45pm.

Buses, including transport from Calder Learning Trust, were delayed by the accident.

The crash shut the road for more than two hoursThe crash shut the road for more than two hours
The crash shut the road for more than two hours
Anyone with information should call police on 101.

