Vehicle fire on the M62 Eastbound causes congestion between junction 22 and 23
Drivers face delays following a vehicle fire on the M62 this afternoon (Wednesday).
The incident on M62 Eastbound from J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) to J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) is seeing congestion to halfway back to J21 (Milnrow), and to the opposite carriageway due to onlookers.
AA Travel News is reporting severe delays of 14 minutes and easing eastbound.
There are also delays of 18 minutes on the westbound carriageway.