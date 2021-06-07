Views wanted as new plans revealed to tackle congestion around Cooper Bridge

In December 2018 / January 2019, Kirklees Council asked the public for their views on plans to relieve congestion in the Cooper Bridge area by constructing a new link road between the A62 and A644 (Wakefield Road).

Considering this and the feedback received during the engagement period, the council has been reviewing the options with a view to minimising the scheme’s impact on the local environment.

None of the new options include a link road, instead they aim to enhance the existing network by improving Cooper Bridge and Bradley junctions.

Plans for the Copper Bridge junction

Councillor Denise Jeffery, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Investment Committee, said “The latest consultation is an opportunity for people to offer views on the proposals which have been developed and updated since the last public engagement, with a view to reducing the scheme’s carbon footprint.

“The Cooper Bridge junction is one of the most important gateways into Kirklees and this scheme will better connect local residents to employment and leisure opportunities across West Yorkshire and beyond, boosting the local economy. The proposed road developments will also see congestion eased and local air quality significantly improved.

“I would encourage as many local people as possible to get involved in the latest public consultation as it is vitally important that we get the views from those that the scheme is going to affect the most.”

The council is now sharing details of its preferred option with the public and asking for their views.

The consultation period will run from June 7 to 18 July 2021.

The scheme is part of a much bigger programme of road improvements across Kirklees and is funded through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund.

Councillor Peter McBride, Cabinet Member for Regeneration said: “Whilst there was support for the link road options during our public engagement in late 2018 / early 2019, there was were also some concerns raised about the environmental impacts of the options, particularly on the ancient woodland and tree loss in general.

"We believe that our new proposal will reduce congestion and improve air quality now and will ensure that this area is able to cope with natural growth and development needs in the future.

“Over the next few years, we will see a significant investment in some of the busiest roads in Kirklees. Together these schemes can make the changes that people have been asking for, for a long time.”