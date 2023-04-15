“Wait until you get home” says Northern in content warning to customers

Content considered ‘NSFW’ can range in scale from inappropriate jokes and bad language to offensive topics and explicit material.

Whilst people are more likely to err on the side of caution at work, the rush to view content once they’ve left the workplace can mean the train journey home is often the first opportunity to take a look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help get their message across, Northern is reminding customers that internet in their stations and on-board their trains is delivered in partnership with ‘Friendly WiFi’ - a government-initiated safe certification standard for public WiFi.

Customer on-board a Northern train

Friendly WiFi aims to reassure users that the service meets minimum filtering standards – particularly in areas where children are present, such as in Northern’s stations and on-board their trains.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome millions of people into our stations and on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important, however, that people remember that some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children.