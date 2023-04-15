News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
57 minutes ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
1 hour ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street
2 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
17 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
18 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case

“Wait until you get home” says Northern in content warning to customers

Train operator, Northern is appealing to customers to extend the strict ‘not suitable for work’ (NSFW) rule regarding the viewing of content to their trains and stations too.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Content considered ‘NSFW’ can range in scale from inappropriate jokes and bad language to offensive topics and explicit material.

Whilst people are more likely to err on the side of caution at work, the rush to view content once they’ve left the workplace can mean the train journey home is often the first opportunity to take a look.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To help get their message across, Northern is reminding customers that internet in their stations and on-board their trains is delivered in partnership with ‘Friendly WiFi’ - a government-initiated safe certification standard for public WiFi.

Customer on-board a Northern trainCustomer on-board a Northern train
Customer on-board a Northern train
Most Popular

Friendly WiFi aims to reassure users that the service meets minimum filtering standards – particularly in areas where children are present, such as in Northern’s stations and on-board their trains.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome millions of people into our stations and on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is important, however, that people remember that some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children.

“As such, if something is ‘not suitable for work’ it’s more than likely not suitable in our stations or on-board our trains either – so please wait until you get home.”

Read more: Trinity Multi-Academy Trust withdraws application for a new school in Brighouse

Related topics:Brighouse