Wardens dish out 37 warnings for irresponsible parking outside Calderdale school

Calderdale Council's Community Safety Wardens were out on patrol outside Rastrick High School.

In total 37 warnings were handed out to drivers for irresponsible and dangerous parking.

The Council's wardens work across Calderdale to help keep communities safe.

The service aims to create a step change in the local authority responds to nuisance and quality of life issues. These include unauthorised traveller camps and and anti-social behaviour.

They provide high profile foot patrols in residential areas of the borough as well as a range of services to make streets and public spaces cleaner and safer.

It builds on and works along side other services with its focus on enforcement and being seen.

So what are the rules around parking outside schools?

According to Highway Code Rule 243, you should not park near a school entrance — as well as anywhere that would prevent access for emergency services, at or near a bus stop, opposite or within 10 metres of a junction, over a dropped kerb, and in front of an entrance to a property.

Yellow zig zag lines

Yellow zig zag lines outside schools indicate the length of road where stopping or waiting is strictly prohibited. You may also find an upright sign, indicating a mandatory prohibition of stopping during the times shown.

This is a waiting offence and is dealt with by local authority civil enforcement offers either via patrols or CCTV monitored vehicles.

The local authority does not have the power to issue a penalty charge notice but to confuse matters even more, the police can issue a ticket for causing an obstruction to either other traffic or pedestrians.

To safeguard children attending schools, zig zag lines should be treated like double yellow lines.

Double yellow lines mean no waiting at any time and there are no excuses for most drivers.

The only exceptions are for disabled badge holders who are legally entitled to park where double yellows are painted.

In some places there may be signs with seasonal restrictions.

The Highway Code states: "The times at which the restrictions apply for other road markings are shown on nearby plates or on entry signs to controlled parking zones.