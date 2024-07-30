WATCH: Drone footage shows 42 metre beam delivery ahead of multi-million-pound bridge rebuild over the M62

The beams were delivered ahead of work that sees the first ever weekend closure of the M62.

Network Rail is investing more than £22m to rebuild a major railway bridge that takes trains over the M62 in Castleton, near Rochdale.

In recent weeks, two 42 metre, 70 tonne steel beams were delivered to the work site during an overnight closure of the M62.

Drone footage shows the special delivery on the deserted westbound carriageway. The beams were manufactured in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, Ireland, before making the voyage over the Irish Sea to Holyhead, Wales.

The beams travelled over 200 miles by land and sea, convoyed safely with a police escort to the M62 site where the bridge will be built in situ ahead of its installation.

Passengers and motorists are urged to check before they travel this September as rail and road closures are required to replace the 42 metre long, 2000 tonne bridge.

The M62 will be closed over two weekends, on the eastbound carriageway between J18 and J20 and the westbound carriageway between J19 and J20:

9pm Friday, September 6 to 6am Monday, September 9

9pm Friday, September 20 to 6am Monday, September 23

During the road closure, engineers will dismantle the old bridge and take it away on the M62. The new bridge will then be installed during the second weekend.

Outside of the full road closure, the motorway will be reduced to three lanes between 28 July and 18 October.

From Monday 9 September until Friday 20 September, there will be nightly closures of the M62 between J19 and J20 from 9pm to 6am.

The railway will be closed from 6 September until the early morning of 25 September between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale. Rail replacement buses will be in operation. Passengers are advised to check their travel in advance as journey times will be significantly longer than usual.

