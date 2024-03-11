WATCH: Roundabout now open on major road into Halifax as work on the A629 project continues
The new road layout along Stainland Road sees cars being guided to the new roundabout.
Currently only two of the exits are open with the third, the new link bridge bringing traffic from the A629, still being worked on.
Phase two of the A629 project is currently underway.
The project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.
Work is due to be completed by summer 2024 although it was announced that some elements will be open earlier, such as the new link bridge.
The above video shows the new road layout.