WATCH: Roundabout now open on major road into Halifax as work on the A629 project continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new road layout along Stainland Road sees cars being guided to the new roundabout.

Currently only two of the exits are open with the third, the new link bridge bringing traffic from the A629, still being worked on.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new road layout along Stainland Road sees cars being guided to the roundabout.

Phase two of the A629 project is currently underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.

Work is due to be completed by summer 2024 although it was announced that some elements will be open earlier, such as the new link bridge.