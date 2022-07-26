Water dispensers are set to be installed at 17 of the train operator’s stations across Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

In total, 32 water dispensers are set to be installed at of the train operator’s busiest stations in the next few weeks, meaning that 45 per cent of the rail operator’s station footfall will be able to take advantage of the new facilities.

The new dispensers have been given the go ahead after a successful trial at Bolton and Castleford stations. A further 19 water dispensers are set to be installed early next year.

Each water dispenser has a hands-free sensor and will provide free chilled water.

Customers will be able to see how many times reusable bottles have been refilled thanks to a digital counter.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “We want to provide our customers with unlimited free water refills and help them to stay hydrated, cut down on plastic pollution and save money.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this is a benefit for them and the environment.

Northern is working with key suppliers to reduce carbon emissions from the businesses supply chain as well as become efficient with its resources such as water, energy and fuel.