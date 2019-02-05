Water main burst causes road closure in Mytholmroyd

A water main burst caused a road to be closed in Mytholmroyd and motorists are being warned about more travel delays today and tomorrow.

The burst happened on New Road, Mytholmroyd yesterday afternoon (Monday).

The road was fully closed at 7.30pm from the junction of Burnley Road to the junction of Scout Road.

It was expected that closure would last until lunchtime today.

However the decision was taken to re-open the road this morning.

Yorkshire Water has informed Calderdale Council that New Road will be closed from 7pm tonight, to allow for full repairs to the burst water main

The road will reopen at 7am Wednesday morning.