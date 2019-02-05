Water main burst results in another night of road closures in Mytholmroyd

Roads in Mytholmroyd will be closed again due to repairs being carried out to a burst water main.

The burst happened on New Road, Mytholmroyd on Monday afternoon.

The road was fully closed at 7.30pm from the junction of Burnley Road to the junction of Scout Road.

The road was re-opened yesterday but it has been confirmed that more repairs will be carried out tonight.

Calderdale Council said New Road will close again tonight from 7pm-7am. The water main has been repaired but there is still work to do on a damaged BT/Openreach duct that is affecting some customers.