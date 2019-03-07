Water main burst to close Calderdale road for several days

A water main burst has closed a Calderdale road and it is not expected to be opened until next week.

Saddleworth Road in Greetland is closed in both directions between the Branch Road and Scar Bottom Lane junctions.

Calderdale Council said that following the Yorkshire Warter main burst the road is expected to be closed until early next week.

