Weather: Travel and weather updates as snow starts to fall in Halifax and rest of Calderdale
Snow has started to fall across Calderdale, turning the landscape white.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The BBC’s weather forecasters predicted last week that the borough would see heavy snow today (Monday).
Their current prediction for today is “light snow showers”, with temperatures only getting to 2C, and falling to -3C tonight.
There is not thought to be any travel disruption caused by the snow yet.
Share your snow pictures and travel news by emailing [email protected] .