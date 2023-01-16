News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Weather: Travel and weather updates as snow starts to fall in Halifax and rest of Calderdale

Snow has started to fall across Calderdale, turning the landscape white.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The BBC’s weather forecasters predicted last week that the borough would see heavy snow today (Monday).

Their current prediction for today is “light snow showers”, with temperatures only getting to 2C, and falling to -3C tonight.

Hide Ad

There is not thought to be any travel disruption caused by the snow yet.

Snow in Shelf today
Most Popular

Share your snow pictures and travel news by emailing [email protected] .

Read More
Happy Valley filming locations: 17 streets, cafes and towns used in the third an...
WeatherTravelHalifaxCalderdaleBBC