News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

‘We’re incredibly proud’ - Grand Central tops ORR table for passenger growth

Grand Central has topped an Office of Rail and Road table as the train operator with the highest relative increase in numbers between April 2022 and March 2023.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 10th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The company had the highest relative usage at 113 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019.

Nick Clarke, Head of Commercial for Grand Central, said: “These figures are showing what we have known for a long time, which is that open access operators are leading the way in the rail industry, where we are all recovering from the impact of COVID on passenger numbers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly proud of what our team has achieved in the last 18 months, ensuring customers choose to travel with us and take advantage of value for money single journey fares and exceptional customer service.”

A Grand Central trainA Grand Central train
A Grand Central train
Most Popular

Grand Central operates trains through Mirfield, Brighouse and Halifax, with passengers being taken down to London King’s Cross.

The full report from the ORR can be found here: https://dataportal.orr.gov.uk/media/2207/passenger-rail-usage-jan-mar-2023.pdf

Read More
TransPennine Route Upgrade
Related topics:MirfieldBrighouse