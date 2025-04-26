West Vale accident: Motorcyclist rushed to hospital and road shut after crash in Calderdale village

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Apr 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 14:17 BST
A Calderdale road has been closed and a man to rushed to hospital after an accident.

The crash between a motorbike and an SUV car happened near the junction of Saddleworth Road and Green Lane in West Vale shortly before 11.28am.

The man riding the motorbike has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Road closures are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Emergency services have been called to West ValeEmergency services have been called to West Vale
Clothing store Elynor Jack’s has posted that it is closing because the crash happened outside the shop.

"Due to a serious road traffic accident outside the shop and emergency services closing all the roads at West Vale we are of course closing the shop.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and hope they are OK.”

The Courier understands Saddleworth Road is shut from the lights near the junction with Stainland Road to just after the zebra crossing.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

