Police have shut a road in Calderdale this afternoon after an accident.

The crash is understood to have happened on Saddleworth Road at around 12.30pm.

Clothing store Elynor Jack’s has posted that it is closing because the crash happened outside the shop.

"Due to a serious road traffic accident outside the shop and emergency services closing all the roads at West Vale we are of course closing the shop.

Emergency services have been called to West Vale

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and hope they are OK.”

The Courier understands the road is shut from the lights near the junction with Stainland Road to just after the zebra crossing.

We will update this story with more details as we get them.