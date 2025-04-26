West Vale accident: Road closed and traffic delays after crash in Calderdale village

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Apr 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 13:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have shut a road in Calderdale this afternoon after an accident.

The crash is understood to have happened on Saddleworth Road at around 12.30pm.

Clothing store Elynor Jack’s has posted that it is closing because the crash happened outside the shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Due to a serious road traffic accident outside the shop and emergency services closing all the roads at West Vale we are of course closing the shop.

Emergency services have been called to West ValeEmergency services have been called to West Vale
Emergency services have been called to West Vale

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and hope they are OK.”

The Courier understands the road is shut from the lights near the junction with Stainland Road to just after the zebra crossing.

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

Related topics:CalderdaleWest Vale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice