West Yorkshire afternoon traffic update for Wednesday March 8: Severe delays across M62 and A62

Incidents

Gillet Lane - Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Gillett Lane Southbound near A654 Oulton Lane.

A653 - Slow traffic on A653 Leeds Road Southbound at Owl Lane.

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

M1 - Slow traffic on M1 Southbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse).

Congestion

A644 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A644 Wakefield Road Westbound between Coal Pit Lane and A643 Clifton Road, Brighouse. Average speed 10 mph.

A644 - Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A644 Huddersfield Road Westbound between Cemetery Road and Jessamine Street. Average speed five mph.

A62 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A62 Leeds Road Northbound between Queens Square and A6107 Bradley Road (White Cross Inn Junction). Average speed 10 mph

A62 - Delays of two minutes on A62 Leeds Road Northbound between Huddersfield Road and The Grove.

M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 25 mph.

M1 - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on M1 Southbound between J44 A639 Leeds Road (Leeds South / Rothwell) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 20 mph.

Road closures

Hepworth Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to water main work on Hepworth Lane both ways from Shill Bank Lane to Wellhouse Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Rochester Road, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Rochester Road both ways from Lowood Lane to Branwell Avenue.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Park Lane, Allerton Bywater - Road closed due to electricity work on Park Lane both ways between Middleton Little Road and A656 Barnsdale Road.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Whitley Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Whitley Road both ways from Falhouse Lane to Foxroyd Lane.

Woodlands Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Woodlands Road both ways from A647 Boothtown Road to Range Street.

Roadworks

A62, Birstall - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A62 Leeds Road at B6122 White Lee Road.

M62 - One lane closed due to construction on M62 both ways between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Northfield Lane at Cluntergate.

West Royd Drive - Give take traffic due to construction on West Royd Drive both ways near Water Royd Avenue.

Batley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Batley Road at Grasmere Road.

Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Pontefract Road at B6421 Station Lane.

A639 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A639 Ackworth Road at Elm Park.

