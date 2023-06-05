West Yorkshire afternoon traffic update: Severe delays due to crash on M62

Incidents

M62 – Severe delays due to crash on M62 Westbound before J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

A643 - Queueing traffic on A643 Westgate both ways at Tofts Road. In the construction area.

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

B6117 - Reports ofheavy traffic due to crash on B6117 Heckmondwike Road Northbound before Moor End Lane.

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 20 minutes on M62 Eastbound in West Yorkshire. Average speed ten mph.

M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Reports of queueing traffic due to crash on M62 Westbound before J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

Road Closures

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Silcoats Lane, Wakefield - Road closed due to water main work on Silcoates Lane both ways between Wrenthorpe Lane and Scholars Chase.

Princess Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Princess Road both ways from Chickenley Lane to Heath Road.

Pioneer Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Pioneer Street both ways between Ingham Road and Lees Drive.

Lower Bower Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to gas main work on Lower Bower Lane both ways between Hollins Avenue and Moor End Lane.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to water main work on Child Lane both ways between A62 Leeds Road and Fountain Street.

Amber Street, Batley - Road closed due to utility work on Amber Street both ways between Ruby Street and Pearl Street.

Valley Road, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to gas main work on Valley Road both ways from A638 Bradford Road to A649 Halifax Road.

Lane Ends Green, Hipperholme - Road closed due to gas main work on Lane Ends Green both ways from Kirk Lane to Wood Lane.

Hanover Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Hanover Street both ways between Hopwood Lane and King Cross Street.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Roadworks

M62, Lofthouse - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

Belle Vue Street, Batley - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Belle Vue Street around Healey Lane.

A62, Heckmondwike - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.

A643, Cleckheaton - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Westgate at Tofts Road.

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A58 Godley Lane both ways between The Incline and Kell Lane. Expect delays.

Pellon Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Pellon Lane at Violet Street North.

Skircoat Green Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on Skircoat Green Road both ways at Stafford Road.