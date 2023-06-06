Incidents

M606 - Exit ramp closed and slow traffic due to debris on road on M606 Southbound at J1 M62 J26 (Chain Bar).

Congestion

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

M62 - Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound in West Yorkshire. Average speed 15 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A644 - Delays of seven minutes on A644 Huddersfield Road Eastbound between Parkfield Crescent and Great Pond Street. Average speed five mph.

A644 - Delays of three minutes on A644 Huddersfield Road Eastbound between Low Fold and East Thorpe Place. Average speed ten mph.

A6026 - Severe delays of ten minutes on A6026 Wakefield Road Eastbound in West Yorkshire. Average speed five mph.

A6026 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A6026 Wakefield Road Westbound in West Yorkshire. Average speed ten mph.

Road Closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B6135 Jumbles Lane, Lofthouse - Road closed due to water main work on B6135 Jumbles Lane Eastbound from A61 Leeds Road to Carlton Lane.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Silcoats Lane, Wakefield - Road closed due to water main work on Silcoates Lane both ways between Wrenthorpe Lane and Scholars Chase.

Princess Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Princess Road both ways from Chickenley Lane to Heath Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pioneer Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Pioneer Street both ways between Ingham Road and Lees Drive.

Lower Bower Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to gas main work on Lower Bower Lane both ways between Hollins Avenue and Moor End Lane.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to water main work on Child Lane both ways between A62 Leeds Road and Fountain Street.

Amber Street, Batley - Road closed due to utility work on Amber Street both ways between Ruby Street and Pearl Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valley Road, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to gas main work on Valley Road both ways from A638 Bradford Road to A649 Halifax Road.

Lane Ends Green, Hipperholme - Road closed due to gas main work on Lane Ends Green both ways from Kirk Lane to Wood Lane.

Hanover Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Hanover Street both ways between Hopwood Lane and King Cross Street.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Roadworks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62, Lofthouse - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

Belle Vue Street, Batley - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Belle Vue Street around Healey Lane.

A62, Heckmondwike - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.

A643, Cleckheaton - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Westgate at Tofts Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A58 Godley Lane both ways between The Incline and Kell Lane. Expect delays.

Pellon Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Pellon Lane at Violet Street North.

Skircoat Green Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on Skircoat Green Road both ways at Stafford Road.