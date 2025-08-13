A petition protesting the state of bus services in part of Calderdale has attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

And although West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin’s bus franchising plans aim to improve situations like this eventually, there are still issues related to it which need ironing out, say councillors.

Todmorden town councillor Tyler Hanley and Calderdale councillor Jonathan Timbers promoted the petition which highlighted concerns about the erosion of bus services in the upper Calder Valley.

At a meeting of Calderdale Council, Coun Timbers (Lab, Calder) said the situation was “disturbing” – not only in terms of the new timetables issued by operator First but other instances.

Councillor Jonathan Timbers

“It’s also that they don’t turn up or they don’t go towards Todmorden from Halifax, they just stop at Hebden Bridge, stranding people who are trying to use the bus service through the valley and beyond,” he said.

Coun Timbers said there is another issue affecting the routes related to the upcoming franchising and that is whether or not these arrangements will apply to routes which go across boundaries.

These include services which go via Todmorden on to Rochdale and Burnley.

There was talk of permits for some routes rather than franchising but there was an uncertainty as to what this might mean, he said.

Todmorden town centre

Coun Timbers urged senior councillors to raise the importance of this issue as part of a lot of work he said he knew they were undertaking and to ask for a briefing on permitting and franchising by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) transport officers for councillors.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said how a solution might be found to cross-border issues were still being worked on but she would ask for a wider briefing.

She has raised the issue of how it was going to work at WYCA’s transport committee and it was in progress.

“It’s something I am very much asking about, it isn’t something I am prepared to let go,” she said.

“Because currently First Bus are letting the upper valley down in terms of the bus services and how people can use those services for health appointments, for work, for accessing education.

“It’s not an acceptable service.”

An hourly service could not meaningfully be used by people to use for work, she added.