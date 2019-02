A traffic cop has branded a van driver the "luckiest man ever" after he escaped uninjured from this horror smash in Huddersfield.

It happened just after 2pm on Monday at Lowergate in the town.

The railings came right through the cab window.

The amazing pictures, posted on twitter by the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, based in Bradford, show the crumpled railings that smashed through the glass windscreen and into the cab.

There was no passenger in the vehicle and the officer said: "There was not a scratch on him."